Amit Shah seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology for coining 'saffron terror' term

on Wednesday accused the of having defamed the country in the name of 'saffron terror' and 'Hindu terror' and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, following the acquittal of five right-wing activists in the 2007 Masjid blast case.

He said the had committed the 'sin' of linking the great Hindu culture with

"The great Hindu culture taught the world about culture, peace and civilisation for lakhs of years. The party has committed a sin by linking it to saffron terror," he said at a meeting of "Shakti Kendras" of the party here.

Shah said had defamed the country for several years around the world by using the term 'saffron terror' and 'Hindu terror'.

The said whenever leaders went around the world all these years, they termed the Masjid blast case as or Hindu terror. By doing so, they 'insulted' the nation, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, does not have any?religion. You should apologise to the nation," he said.

Shah said was now saying they never used saffron or Hindu terror terminologies.

He said he wished to state 'some truths' that had mentioned about it on December 16 2010 before the U.S. Ambassador,

The terminologies were also used by P Chidambaram on August 25, 2010, Sushil Kumar Shinde on January 20, 2013 and on January 20, 2013, Shah said.

"And Digvijay Singh had said it several times... and also Siddaramaiah said it on January 10 in 2018," he added.

"Can Hindu be linked to terror? Is it possible? Does has any religion at all? We were silent because the case was being heard in the court," Shah said.

He said all the accused had been acquitted. The court did not find any evidence to prove their guilt.

"They were declared innocent. Hence Rahul Gandhi, Sushil Kumar Shinde and P Chidamabaram should apologise to the nation," he said.



Following the BJP attack in the wake of the Masjid blast verdict on Monday, had said there was nothing called 'saffron terror' and asserted that terror cannot be linked to any religion or community.

The party had also asserted that neither its leader nor the party had ever used the phrase.

had reacted in reply to the BJP attack over it following acquittal of right-wing activist and four others in the 2007 Masjid blast in

BJP had attacked Congress, alleging the party had defamed Hindus by using the term "saffron terror" and demanded an apology from both the previous and current presidents - Sonia and

On Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Modi's rule, Shah said his great grandfather Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi,? and had ruled for four generations.

"People are demanding an account of what your family has done to for the past four generations," he said.

"Narendra Modi's government has done more things for in just four years compared to what had done for the past four generations," he said.

On the seventh round of his tour, Shah is on a two-day visit to the city to boost the prospects of BJP in the May 12? assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, police foiled an attempt by a group to stage a demonstration near a statue here, demanding a separate religion tag to Lingayats shortly before Shah's visit.

Shah garlanded the statue of the 12th century social reformer on his birth anniversary, celebrated as "Basava Jayanti", a public holiday.

During his visits, Shah has been reaching out to the Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, meeting their seers and holding meetings with their groups, apparently to ensure that the does not cut into its voter base.

The also called on Kannada scholar

Shah also conducted a roadshow at Hoskote near Bengaluru.