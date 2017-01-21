Fairfax may sell 25% of ICICI Lombard

Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 per cent of India's largest private general insurer in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to out and start a new joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.

is a joint venture formed in 2001 between ICICI Bank, India's second-largest bank, and Fairfax, which is led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa.

Fairfax, which owns a 35 per cent stake in the venture, has seen the value of its investment surge over the past five years, as India's general market and have grown at a compounded annual rate of over 16 per cent. Vehicle ownership in the country has surged and the market remains under-penetrated.

Reducing its stake to 10 per cent will allow the Canadian firm to start a new general joint venture in India, which it aims to do, one of the sources said, adding foreign investors cannot own more than 10 per cent of two companies, according to Indian regulations.

Private equity firms, including Blackstone Group and KKR & Co, as well as some Canadian pension funds have expressed interest in Fairfax's stake, the sources said. ICICI may also look to sell a 10 per cent stake in the unit at the same time, one source said. Buyers are likely to pay a larger premium for a stake in if they are able to get as much as a third of the company, the sources said.

Two sources said a deal is likely to be finalised in the next two months.

may redeploy some of the proceeds to fund its $4.9 billion takeover of Swiss insurer Allied World, a source said.

ICICI, Fairfax, Blackstone and KKR did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to publicly discuss the matter, said discussions are in the early stages and it was not yet clear what any final deal would look like.

has not yet chosen a bank to run a sale process, they said.

ICICI Lombard, with an 8.8 per cent market share, is a major player in the vehicle, home, health and travel space with gross written premiums of $1.2 billion in financial year 2016.

Fifteen months ago, was worth $2.5 billion, based on the value of a stake ICICI sold to at the time. Now, two of the sources pegged its value at about $4 billion, while a third said is worth about $3.2 billion.

The range puts the value of a 25 per cent interest in the insurer at between $800 million and $1 billion.

NEW VENTURE

has already submitted an initial proposal to India's industry regulator, IRDA, for a new general joint venture and met with the regulator this week, three sources said.

The Canadian firm would be more inclined to proceed with the partial stake sale if it gets a nod from IRDA to move forward on the venture, the sources said.

plans to keep a 45 per cent stake in the new venture, which will initially focus on the travel market, one of the sources said.

Kamesh Goyal, a former senior executive at Allianz, would spearhead the new venture and own a 15 per cent stake in it with other investors buying up the rest, the source said.

The overall initial investment in the venture is likely to be $50 million, the source said.

Indian regulations allow foreign investors to own up to 49 per cent in Indian insurers.