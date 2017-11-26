JUST IN
Business Standard

Donald Trump as person of the year: US Prez mistaken, says TIME magazine

The magazine had awarded this honor to Trump in 2016 after his unexpected victory in the November 2016 elections

IANS  |  Washington 

I really believe that it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that's good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world: Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Time Magazine said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is mistaken about how it chooses its Person of the Year, after he said that he turned down the honour when the publication told him he would probably be its pick.

The magazine answered the president a few hours later, also on Twitter: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6

Trump was named Person of the Year by TIME in December 2016.

"It means a lot...I consider this a very, very great honor," the magnate said at the time.

The magazine awarded this honor to the president-elect for his "revolution" against the political establishment and his growing influence on world events following his unexpected victory in the November 2016 elections against the favorite, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to TIME, Trump's win in the elections represented a "long-overdue rebuke to an entrenched and arrogant governing class" and reflected the powerful rise of populism worldwide.

 
First Published: Sun, November 26 2017. 10:15 IST

