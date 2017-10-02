Google ready to unveil Pixel 2, more devices Oct 4

With the wait for new and now over, is ready to unveil and XL smartphones, a smart speaker and a 'PixelBook' laptop in the US on October 4.

According to a series of leaks from websites Droid Life and Android Authority, is also likely to launch a new Daydream VR headset.

Just like last year, is expected to launch two Pixels -- and a larger XL -- that would directly succeed Google's existing line-up.

While XL is rumoured to have a new bezel-less display design, the might have a similar design to the original.

Pixel is designed by ( recently bought HTC's smartphone business) while Pixel XL is made by LG. The new phones would have IP67 water resistance.

According to Android Authority, both phones might come with "squeeze" interaction like "U11", along with Optical Image Stabilisation for the cameras. The would have single camera and support 'Portrait Mode'.

may also remove the headphone jack in favour of only using USB-C for a possible addition of stereo speakers.

Just like Amazon which has expanded its smart speaker Echo line, is also planning to release a smaller Home model.

9to5Google reported of a larger Home "Max" speaker, which might have more "premium" design and stereo sound.

may also launch a high-end called

Like the Pixel, the is expected to sell at the ultra-premium end of the market, starting at $1,199, with a separate stylus accessory similar to the Pencil that will cost an extra $99, The Verge reported.

A new Daydream VR headset might also be on its way. The headset may come in three colours -- charcoal, fog, and coral -- for $99.