Google ready to unveil Pixel 2, more devices Oct 4

With the wait for new Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now over, Google is ready to unveil Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, a smart speaker and a 'PixelBook' laptop in the US on October 4.
According to a series of leaks from technology websites Droid Life and Android Authority, Google is also likely to launch a new Daydream VR headset.
Just like last year, Google is expected to launch two Pixels -- Pixel 2 and a larger Pixel 2 XL -- that would directly succeed Google's existing line-up.
While Pixel 2 XL is rumoured to have a new bezel-less display design, the Pixel 2 might have a similar design to the original.
Pixel is designed by HTC (Google recently bought HTC's smartphone business) while Pixel XL is made by LG. The new phones would have IP67 water resistance.
According to Android Authority, both phones might come with "squeeze" interaction like HTC "U11", along with Optical Image Stabilisation for the cameras. The smartphones would have single camera and support 'Portrait Mode'.
Google may also remove the headphone jack in favour of only using USB-C for a possible addition of stereo speakers.
Just like Amazon which has expanded its smart speaker Echo line, Google is also planning to release a smaller Home model.
9to5Google reported of a larger Google Home "Max" speaker, which might have more "premium" design and stereo sound.
Google may also launch a high-end Chromebook called Google Pixelbook.
Like the Chromebook Pixel, the Pixelbook is expected to sell at the ultra-premium end of the Chromebook market, starting at $1,199, with a separate stylus accessory similar to the Apple Pencil that will cost an extra $99, The Verge reported.
A new Daydream VR headset might also be on its way. The headset may come in three colours -- charcoal, fog, and coral -- for $99.
