BSE joins hands with Brink's India to support bullion and commodities trade

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has joined hands with Brink's Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of - gold and silver - commodities trading.

Under the agreement, Brink's would provide vaulting and to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India, the exchange said in a statement.

This arrangement with Brink's is part of the exchange's preparation to launch

"The integration of Brink's with our current operations will expand our service reach for facilitating delivery in gold and silver contracts," said Sameer Patil, at BSE.

The exchange will launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from October 1 and to start with it will focus on non-agriculture commodities like metals, and base metals.