MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 318 pts higher, Nifty holds 10,500; IT stocks gain
BSE joins hands with Brink's India to support bullion and commodities trade

The exchange will launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from October 1 and to start with it will focus on non-agriculture commodities like metals, energy and base metals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has joined hands with Brink's India Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion - gold and silver - commodities trading.

Under the agreement, Brink's would provide vaulting and logistics services to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India, the exchange said in a statement.

This arrangement with Brink's is part of the exchange's preparation to launch commodity derivatives transactions.

"The integration of Brink's with our current operations will expand our service reach for facilitating delivery in gold and silver contracts," said Sameer Patil, head of business development at BSE.

The exchange will launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from October 1 and to start with it will focus on non-agriculture commodities like metals, energy and base metals.
First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 16:54 IST

