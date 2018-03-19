MARKETS LIVE: Indices pare opening gains to slip in red, Nifty below 10,200

The domestic pared their opening gains and turned marginally lower on Monday tracking weakness in their key Asian counterparts.



The market participants will closely watch key developments in the parliament following the no-confidence motion moved by TDP after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.



In major political development, the YSR Congress and TDP is likely to push for acceptance of their notices for no-confidence motion against the central government when Lok Sabha begins on Monday amid no signs of a let-up in the Parliament deadlock.



In the global markets, Asian share slipped into the red on Monday as caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.



Japan’s Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 per cent, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent.



While Wall Street had bounced on Friday, the major still ended lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent.



