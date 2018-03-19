MARKETS LIVE: Indices pare opening gains to slip in red, Nifty below 10,200

Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,245, up 69 points while the broader Nifty50 indx was ruling at 10,214, up 19 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,276.97 +100.97 +0.30 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,691.52 +27.33 +0.26 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,177.75 +45.13 +0.14 S&P BSE 100 10,605.02 +25.11 +0.24 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,504.55 +22.82 +0.66 (Source: BSE) 6 of 10 most valued cos lose Rs 520 bn in m-cap, TCS takes Rs 400 bn hit The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies declined by over Rs 520 billion last week, with IT major TCS taking the steepest hit. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC, HUL, ONGC and SBI saw losses in their market valuation for the week ended Friday. READ MORE Commodity Picks: 19 March 2018 Soymeal Soymeal is trading at Rs 30,859 per tonne at the benchmark Indore markets. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 30,000 per tonne. Though bean supplies are tight, demand for meal is also weak, which would weigh on sentiment. Domestic demand for soymeal has slowed down with the onset of summer season. Fresh enquiries from international markets are also subdued as Indian origin soymeal is trading at a high premium to global markets. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The domestic indices pared their opening gains and turned marginally lower on Monday tracking weakness in their key Asian counterparts.
The market participants will closely watch key developments in the parliament following the no-confidence motion moved by TDP after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.
In major political development, the YSR Congress and TDP is likely to push for acceptance of their notices for no-confidence motion against the central government when Lok Sabha begins on Monday amid no signs of a let-up in the Parliament deadlock.
In the global markets, Asian share markets slipped into the red on Monday as caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.
Japan’s Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 per cent, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent.
While Wall Street had bounced on Friday, the major indices still ended lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent.
(with wire inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU