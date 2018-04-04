MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty near 10,250 on mixed global cues

Market at open At 9:17 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,389, up 18 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,252, up 7 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,406.19 +35.56 +0.11 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,725.38 +9.88 +0.09 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,810.99 +27.85 +0.08 S&P BSE 100 10,665.12 +9.66 +0.09 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,501.48 +5.88 +0.17 (Source: BSE) Today's picks: From Adani Ports to Wipro, stocks to watch on Wednesday Adani Ports Current price: Rs 367 Target price: Rs 361 Keep a stop at Rs 370 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 362 and Rs 363. Book profits at Rs 361. READ MORE MARKET COMMENT The market is likely to trade on a cautious note today on the back of mixed global cues. Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday trade as the overnight bounce on Wall Street stalled. Recent concerns over trade tensions also persisted amid new China-U.S. trade developments. U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, following a volatile session that saw major indexes fluctuate widely as investors digested a sharp move lower in the previous session and gauged the likelihood of both trade risk and further weakness in technology names. (Source: SMC Global) Corporate News · JSW Steel buys 26% stake in Numetal’s India arm to facilitate Essar Steel bid · Akzo Nobel to consider share buyback on April 6 · Jubilant Foodworks says that it passed on full benefit of GST rate cut · Zensar Technologies wins multi-year contract with city of San Diego · AU Small Finance in pact with Future Generali India to act as corporate agent for life insurance business · Bigbloc Construction to issue 8 lakh convertible warrants to promoters · Tayo Rolls to issue 2 lakh preferential shares to promoter Tata Steel · Ferro Alloys says lenders’ panel have rejected the debt resolution plans and decided to liquidate firm · Infibeam enters into agreement with TV18 for advertising products, services and brands · Income Tax department issues notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the Videocon bank loan · Jaguar Land Rover India lines up 10 new products for FY19 · Reliance Jio Payments Bank commences operations (Source: IIFL) Nifty Outlook and top trading ideas by HDFC Securities By closing above 10,208, Nifty has confirmed higher top and higher bottom formation for the first time in the recent correction from 11,171 to 9,951. Nifty has also formed small inverse head and shoulder pattern on the short term chart, indicting the target of 10,500. Nifty has managed to surpass the crucial resistance of 20 DMA, placed at 10,220. Support is now shifted upward to 10,090 from earlier level of 9,950. READ MORE

The domestic opened largely flat on Wednesday tracking mixed global cues.

That apart, investors will be mindful of Reserve Bank of India's two-day bi-monthly meeting to decide interest rates. It is widely expected that the central bank will maintain status-quo on key interest rates.

In the global markets, Asian were largely trading flat on Wednesday as investors took a cautious stance following the latest developments in US-China trade tensions. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent and the broader Topix edged down by 0.13 per cent.

Elsewhere, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index shed 0.31 per cent, weighed down by declines in the technology sector as index bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.96 per cent.

The three major US stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com jumped on bets that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,941.28.

