Mid, Small-cap stocks under pressure; 68 scrips hit 52-week low

At 11:51 am; the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.53% at 16,258, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 0.41% at 17,746, as compared to a marginal 0.01% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Sugar stocks like Bajaj Hindustan, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, KCP Sugars and Mawana Sugars hit 52-week lows due to falling sugar prices.
During April-December 2017, sales of the sugar industry grew by a slower 11% on a y-o-y basis compared to 31.1% sales growth reported by the industry during April-December 2016. Subdued sugar prices on account of an anticipated increase in sugar output for season 2017-18 were primarily responsible for a slower sales growth rate.
Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDFC Bank, IFCI and UCO Bank from the banks and financials, Anant Raj Industries, Atlanta, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Patel Engineering and Punj Lloyd from the construction and infrastructure sector hit 52-week lows.
Dena Bank has plunged 12% to Rs 16.15 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the state owned bank said the Reserve Bank of India initiated Prompt Corrective Action for the bank and imposed certain restrictions, in view of high net non performing assets (NPA) and negative Return on Assets (RoA).
Dena Bank reported widening of its net loss to Rs 12.25 billion in the March quarter (Q4FY18) due to rising bad loans and higher provisioning to cover them. The bank had net loss of Rs 5.75 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA of the bank stood at 11.95% in Q4FY18 against 11.52% in Q3FY18 and 10.66% in Q4FY17.
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) three companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power – touched fresh 52-week lows today.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|A2Z INFRA ENGG.
|21.70
|21.50
|21.70
|11-May-18
|ADANI POWER
|22.85
|22.85
|23.15
|26-Mar-18
|ANANT RAJ
|41.15
|41.00
|41.50
|03-May-18
|ATLANTA
|67.50
|67.20
|67.60
|11-May-18
|BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN
|7.68
|7.63
|7.91
|11-May-18
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|124.80
|124.60
|127.05
|03-May-18
|BLUE DART EXP.
|3358.50
|3179.00
|3251.00
|11-May-18
|CAPITAL FIRST
|579.90
|579.35
|580.05
|11-May-18
|CASTEX TECH
|2.53
|2.53
|2.55
|11-May-18
|D B CORP
|279.20
|275.30
|275.50
|11-May-18
|DALMIA BHARAT
|57.25
|55.00
|59.05
|11-May-18
|DCM SHRIRAM
|247.75
|245.00
|256.00
|08-May-18
|DCM SHRIRAM INDS
|170.95
|169.15
|171.00
|11-May-18
|DENA BANK
|17.35
|16.15
|18.00
|23-Mar-18
|DHAMPUR SUGAR
|84.00
|84.00
|84.45
|27-Apr-18
|DIAMOND POWER
|2.69
|2.47
|2.53
|10-May-18
|DWARIKESH SUGAR
|19.90
|19.75
|20.80
|11-May-18
|ELECTROSTEEL ST.
|1.25
|1.25
|1.31
|11-May-18
|EROS INTL.MEDIA
|137.85
|134.50
|146.75
|11-May-18
|FIBERWEB (INDIA)
|101.00
|100.00
|101.00
|03-May-18
|GRANULES INDIA
|92.35
|92.00
|93.00
|11-May-18
|GTL INFRA.
|1.70
|1.70
|1.78
|11-May-18
|GUJ INDS. POWER
|96.45
|96.00
|96.25
|26-Mar-18
|H D I L
|26.65
|26.40
|28.60
|11-May-18
|H U D C O
|57.10
|57.10
|58.05
|11-May-18
|HIND.CONSTRUCT.
|15.80
|15.75
|15.95
|04-May-18
|I O B
|17.20
|17.00
|17.00
|28-Mar-18
|IDFC BANK
|42.80
|42.80
|43.35
|11-May-18
|IFCI
|18.35
|18.25
|18.60
|11-May-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|58.00
|58.00
|58.40
|23-Mar-18
|INDIAN ACRYLICS
|12.55
|12.25
|12.90
|11-May-18
|INDO COUNT INDS.
|79.45
|79.00
|80.10
|11-May-18
|INOX WIND
|99.15
|96.00
|100.00
|23-Mar-18
|JAYANT AGRO ORG.
|267.05
|266.05
|272.40
|11-May-18
|JP POWER VEN.
|3.70
|3.41
|3.48
|03-May-18
|KCP SUGAR &INDS.
|21.25
|21.25
|21.55
|11-May-18
|KESAR TERMINALS
|119.35
|115.60
|121.10
|26-Mar-18
|KESORAM INDS.
|106.50
|103.50
|104.95
|26-Mar-18
|KIRL. ELECTRIC
|26.65
|26.65
|27.70
|11-May-18
|KSK ENERGY VEN.
|5.73
|5.73
|5.99
|11-May-18
|LAKSHMI ENERGY
|15.00
|15.00
|15.90
|11-May-18
|LOVABLE LINGERIE
|161.05
|160.00
|160.15
|09-May-18
|MANDHANA RETAIL
|73.90
|73.25
|75.00
|11-May-18
|MARKSANS PHARMA
|27.50
|25.25
|28.70
|11-May-18
|MAWANA SUGARS
|35.00
|34.60
|36.05
|11-May-18
|MERCATOR
|25.10
|24.95
|25.00
|26-Apr-18
|NARAYANA HRUDAYA
|260.00
|259.00
|261.00
|19-Apr-18
|NITIN SPINNERS
|91.65
|91.20
|92.55
|12-Mar-18
|ORIENTAL BANK
|82.75
|81.00
|81.25
|11-May-18
|PATEL ENGG.
|54.50
|54.25
|56.25
|11-May-18
|PTC INDIA FIN
|21.80
|21.45
|23.75
|03-Apr-18
|PUNJ LLOYD
|15.10
|15.00
|15.50
|11-May-18
|RANE ENGINE VAL.
|476.00
|450.55
|472.05
|20-Mar-18
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|388.00
|386.00
|394.35
|23-Mar-18
|RELIANCE NAV.ENG
|14.45
|14.00
|16.30
|11-May-18
|RELIANCE POWER
|33.45
|33.10
|34.60
|03-May-18
|RSWM LTD
|276.15
|276.00
|280.00
|11-May-18
|RUCHI SOYA INDS.
|11.25
|10.85
|11.30
|03-May-18
|S CHAND & COMPAN
|375.00
|373.65
|377.60
|23-Mar-18
|SRI ADHIK. BROS.
|13.20
|13.20
|13.45
|24-Nov-17
|TALWAL.BETTER
|50.70
|50.70
|53.35
|11-May-18
|TV VISION
|11.59
|11.28
|11.40
|11-May-18
|UCO BANK
|18.30
|18.05
|18.50
|11-May-18
|UFLEX
|301.95
|295.20
|311.00
|23-Mar-18
|UGAR SUGAR WORKS
|13.80
|13.75
|14.35
|11-May-18
|UTTAM SUG.MILLS
|74.35
|74.35
|79.00
|11-May-18
|VAKRANGEE
|63.20
|63.20
|66.50
|11-May-18
|Z F STEERING
|1019.95
|995.00
|1000.00
|28-Mar-18
