Parag Milk Foods hits 52-week high post Q4 results
Business Standard

Mid, Small-cap stocks under pressure; 68 scrips hit 52-week low

Dena Bank, Oriental Bank, IDFC Bank, IFCI, UCO Bank, Anant Raj Ind, Atlanta, HDIL, HCC, Reliance Capital and Reliance Power were among 68 stocks hit 52-week lows today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

hare brokers react to falling stock prices on screens of computers and television
Shares of mid and small-cap companies were under pressure with 68 stocks from these indices hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

At 11:51 am; the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.53% at 16,258, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 0.41% at 17,746, as compared to a marginal 0.01% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Sugar stocks like Bajaj Hindustan, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, KCP Sugars and Mawana Sugars hit 52-week lows due to falling sugar prices.

During April-December 2017, sales of the sugar industry grew by a slower 11% on a y-o-y basis compared to 31.1% sales growth reported by the industry during April-December 2016. Subdued sugar prices on account of an anticipated increase in sugar output for season 2017-18 were primarily responsible for a slower sales growth rate.

Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDFC Bank, IFCI and UCO Bank from the banks and financials, Anant Raj Industries, Atlanta, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Patel Engineering and Punj Lloyd from the construction and infrastructure sector hit 52-week lows.

Dena Bank has plunged 12% to Rs 16.15 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the state owned bank said the Reserve Bank of India initiated Prompt Corrective Action for the bank and imposed certain restrictions, in view of high net non performing assets (NPA) and negative Return on Assets (RoA).

Dena Bank reported widening of its net loss to Rs 12.25 billion in the March quarter (Q4FY18) due to rising bad loans and higher provisioning to cover them. The bank had net loss of Rs 5.75 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA of the bank stood at 11.95% in Q4FY18 against 11.52% in Q3FY18 and 10.66% in Q4FY17.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) three companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power – touched fresh 52-week lows today.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
A2Z INFRA ENGG. 21.70 21.50 21.70 11-May-18
ADANI POWER 22.85 22.85 23.15 26-Mar-18
ANANT RAJ 41.15 41.00 41.50 03-May-18
ATLANTA 67.50 67.20 67.60 11-May-18
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 7.68 7.63 7.91 11-May-18
BHARAT ELECTRON 124.80 124.60 127.05 03-May-18
BLUE DART EXP. 3358.50 3179.00 3251.00 11-May-18
CAPITAL FIRST 579.90 579.35 580.05 11-May-18
CASTEX TECH 2.53 2.53 2.55 11-May-18
D B CORP 279.20 275.30 275.50 11-May-18
DALMIA BHARAT 57.25 55.00 59.05 11-May-18
DCM SHRIRAM 247.75 245.00 256.00 08-May-18
DCM SHRIRAM INDS 170.95 169.15 171.00 11-May-18
DENA BANK 17.35 16.15 18.00 23-Mar-18
DHAMPUR SUGAR 84.00 84.00 84.45 27-Apr-18
DIAMOND POWER 2.69 2.47 2.53 10-May-18
DWARIKESH SUGAR 19.90 19.75 20.80 11-May-18
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 1.25 1.25 1.31 11-May-18
EROS INTL.MEDIA 137.85 134.50 146.75 11-May-18
FIBERWEB (INDIA) 101.00 100.00 101.00 03-May-18
GRANULES INDIA 92.35 92.00 93.00 11-May-18
GTL INFRA. 1.70 1.70 1.78 11-May-18
GUJ INDS. POWER 96.45 96.00 96.25 26-Mar-18
H D I L 26.65 26.40 28.60 11-May-18
H U D C O 57.10 57.10 58.05 11-May-18
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 15.80 15.75 15.95 04-May-18
I O B 17.20 17.00 17.00 28-Mar-18
IDFC BANK 42.80 42.80 43.35 11-May-18
IFCI 18.35 18.25 18.60 11-May-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 58.00 58.00 58.40 23-Mar-18
INDIAN ACRYLICS 12.55 12.25 12.90 11-May-18
INDO COUNT INDS. 79.45 79.00 80.10 11-May-18
INOX WIND 99.15 96.00 100.00 23-Mar-18
JAYANT AGRO ORG. 267.05 266.05 272.40 11-May-18
JP POWER VEN. 3.70 3.41 3.48 03-May-18
KCP SUGAR &INDS. 21.25 21.25 21.55 11-May-18
KESAR TERMINALS 119.35 115.60 121.10 26-Mar-18
KESORAM INDS. 106.50 103.50 104.95 26-Mar-18
KIRL. ELECTRIC 26.65 26.65 27.70 11-May-18
KSK ENERGY VEN. 5.73 5.73 5.99 11-May-18
LAKSHMI ENERGY 15.00 15.00 15.90 11-May-18
LOVABLE LINGERIE 161.05 160.00 160.15 09-May-18
MANDHANA RETAIL 73.90 73.25 75.00 11-May-18
MARKSANS PHARMA 27.50 25.25 28.70 11-May-18
MAWANA SUGARS 35.00 34.60 36.05 11-May-18
MERCATOR 25.10 24.95 25.00 26-Apr-18
NARAYANA HRUDAYA 260.00 259.00 261.00 19-Apr-18
NITIN SPINNERS 91.65 91.20 92.55 12-Mar-18
ORIENTAL BANK 82.75 81.00 81.25 11-May-18
PATEL ENGG. 54.50 54.25 56.25 11-May-18
PTC INDIA FIN 21.80 21.45 23.75 03-Apr-18
PUNJ LLOYD 15.10 15.00 15.50 11-May-18
RANE ENGINE VAL. 476.00 450.55 472.05 20-Mar-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 388.00 386.00 394.35 23-Mar-18
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 14.45 14.00 16.30 11-May-18
RELIANCE POWER 33.45 33.10 34.60 03-May-18
RSWM LTD 276.15 276.00 280.00 11-May-18
RUCHI SOYA INDS. 11.25 10.85 11.30 03-May-18
S CHAND & COMPAN 375.00 373.65 377.60 23-Mar-18
SRI ADHIK. BROS. 13.20 13.20 13.45 24-Nov-17
TALWAL.BETTER 50.70 50.70 53.35 11-May-18
TV VISION 11.59 11.28 11.40 11-May-18
UCO BANK 18.30 18.05 18.50 11-May-18
UFLEX 301.95 295.20 311.00 23-Mar-18
UGAR SUGAR WORKS 13.80 13.75 14.35 11-May-18
UTTAM SUG.MILLS 74.35 74.35 79.00 11-May-18
VAKRANGEE 63.20 63.20 66.50 11-May-18
Z F STEERING 1019.95 995.00 1000.00 28-Mar-18


First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 11:54 IST

