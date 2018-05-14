Mid, Small-cap stocks under pressure; 68 scrips hit 52-week low

Shares of mid and small-cap companies were under pressure with 68 stocks from these indices hitting their respective 52-week lows on the in intra-day trade on Monday.

At 11:51 am; the S&P Midcap index was down 0.53% at 16,258, while the S&P Smallcap index fell 0.41% at 17,746, as compared to a marginal 0.01% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Sugar stocks like Bajaj Hindustan, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, KCP Sugars and Mawana Sugars hit 52-week lows due to falling sugar prices.

During April-December 2017, sales of the sugar industry grew by a slower 11% on a y-o-y basis compared to 31.1% sales growth reported by the industry during April-December 2016. Subdued sugar prices on account of an anticipated increase in sugar output for season 2017-18 were primarily responsible for a slower sales growth rate.

Dena Bank, of Commerce, IDFC Bank, and from the banks and financials, Anant Raj Industries, Atlanta, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Patel Engineering and Punj Lloyd from the construction and infrastructure sector hit 52-week lows.

has plunged 12% to Rs 16.15 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the state owned bank said the Reserve Bank of India initiated Prompt Corrective Action for the bank and imposed certain restrictions, in view of high net non performing assets (NPA) and negative Return on Assets (RoA).

reported widening of its net loss to Rs 12.25 billion in the March quarter (Q4FY18) due to rising bad loans and higher provisioning to cover them. The bank had net loss of Rs 5.75 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA of the bank stood at 11.95% in Q4FY18 against 11.52% in Q3FY18 and 10.66% in Q4FY17.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) three companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power – touched fresh 52-week lows today.