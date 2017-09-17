JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

SBI Life's premium pricing justified
Business Standard

Street signs: August equity flows surprise fund executives

High inflow tally raised many eyebrows, market players requested industry body Amfi to reconfirm the data

Ashley Coutinho | Samie Modak & Chandan Kishore Kant 

Equity mutual funds got inflows of Rs 20,000 crore in August, 2.4 times the average monthly inflows seen during the previous seven months of 2017. The unusually high inflow tally raised many eyebrows, with some market players requesting industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), to reconfirm the data. Sources in the Amfi said the data were accurate. Also, the high tally was not on account of huge one-off flows into arbitrage schemes, said industry players. Fund house clashes with Sebi on scheme merger A large fund house recently engaged in a verbal spat ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
First Published: Sun, September 17 2017. 21:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements