Bhel rises after winning order

rose 1.28% to Rs 87.10 at 11:17 IST on after the company said it won Rs 11700 crore order for 3x800 megawatts supercritical power plant in Jharkhand.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 98.78 points, or 0.30% to 33,450.35.

On the BSE, 4.60 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 88.45 and a low of Rs 85.30 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 121.83 on 25 April 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 80.97 on 11 August 2017.

(Bhel) has won a Rs 11700 crore order for setting up a 3x800 megawatts (MW) supercritical thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The order for setting up the 3x800 MW Expansion, Phase-I (3x 800 MW) has been placed on by Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (PVUNL - a subsidiary of in joint venture with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam).

Significantly, this is the single largest order ever placed by or its subsidiaries and the second largest order ever won by Located at in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the project will be executed by on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Net profit of rose 63.77% to Rs 153.19 crore on 5.04% rise in net sales to Rs 6494.44 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is an and one of the largest engineering and companies of its kind in

