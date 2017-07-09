No leader needed

The leaders of the G20 group of nations met in the German port city of Hamburg this weekend, and while elements of the summit were unsurprisingly familiar to the usual diplomatic talk-shop, others revealed the contours of a new and unusual world order. In large part, leaders stuck to their prepared positions and desires — with Britain’s Theresa May, for example, seeking to bat for post-Brexit trade agreements and China’s Xi Jinping trying to head off criticism of the dumping of steel by big Chinese companies in the rest of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?