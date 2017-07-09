No leader needed

The leaders of the G20 group of nations met in the German port city of Hamburg this weekend, and while elements of the summit were unsurprisingly familiar to the usual diplomatic talk-shop, others revealed the contours of a new and unusual world order. In large part, leaders stuck to their prepared positions and desires — with Britain’s Theresa May, for example, seeking to bat for post-Brexit trade agreements and China’s Xi Jinping trying to head off criticism of the dumping of steel by big Chinese companies in the rest of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused ...