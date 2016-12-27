PM should resign as demonetisation has failed, says Opposition

With the 50-day grace period sought by PM Modi to end woes ending December 30, eight Opposition parties on Tuesday came together to demand his resignation saying was a failed experiment and resulted in miseries for the people.

Following the on November 8, PM had said the situation would normalise by December 30 urging the citizens to bear with him.

West Bengal Chief Minister demanded the PM's resignation saying the situation on the ground will not change in the next three days. vice president said he will put pressure on Modi to resign if the premier did not explain the unilateral move which had made the millions suffer.

"Will you resign if woes don't end after December 30? We will wait for three more days. No miracle is possible in three days, What is the hidden agenda?" Mamata asked as she targeted the PM.

" is a mega scam in the name of 'achhe din', Modi government has looted farmers, poor people," she said.

"We want the PM to explain note ban?if he doesn't, we will put pressure on him to resign," said Rahul adding, " has made no impact on black money?it is an attack on financial independence, poor people."

The vice president reiterated his charge that PM Modi had taken money from some corporates and sought an independent probe into the Sahara-Birla diaries cited by him recently.

When reminded that the same documents also carried the name of senior leader Sheila Dikshit, Rahul said the former Delhi chief minister was ready for an investigation.

"But why is the PM shying away from a fair probe? It is about the PM's personal credibility," he said.

tweeted expressing similar views.

Besides Rahul and Mamata, leader Tiruchi Siva, RJD leader J P N Yadav, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and representatives of IUML and JMM also attended the meet held at the Constitution Club.

However, Left parties, JD-U and NCP skipped the gathering.

Rahul played down their absence saying parties had local compulsions and he respected that. He claimed that all opposition parties who had jointly protested against during the winter session of parliament, were on the same page.

Mamata said though her party had political differences with the CPI-M in West Bengal, the two parties could come together for a larger cause.

"There are small differences. Broadly all Opposition parties agree that was a failed experiment," said Rahul adding that "Opposition unity was a process."

The Opposition parties will hold further parleys to work out a common minimum programme to take the protests across the country, especially in poll bound Uttar Pradesh, and put up a joint show during the budget session slated for January-February next year.