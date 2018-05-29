Thoothukudi, Cauvery in focus as Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins today

The Assembly will on Tuesday begin its session after a gap of over two months, in the shadow of various social and political issues, such as the and water dispute.

The floor is expected to witness a lot of drama as the DMK-led Opposition will raise the issue of 13 people being killed in police firing during in Thoothukudi last week, besides other issues like the dispute, NEET and gutka scam. Ahead of the session, the government on Monday ordered the sealing of the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi.

Working President said his party was not against the Assembly session and wanted it to be convened so that key issues could be raised.

The session, which will start with the debate on information technology and forest department, will continue till July 9, and it is also expected to discuss the demands for grants to over 50 government departments.

The session will begin every day at 10 am with the question hour, which will be followed by the zero hour. The Assembly will not meet between June 15 to 24 and on weekends.

Speaker is expected to pass an order on disqualification of 18 MLAs. If the MLAs are disqualified, there will be by-election in the 18 constituencies. If not, then it will pose a challenge to the ruling faction of

The session was last adjourned on March 22 following the discussions on the budget for 2018-19.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up with around 1,000 personnel deployed in and around the Secretariat.