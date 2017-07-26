PVR Q1 net rises 4% at Rs 44 cr

Company
Business Standard

PVR had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 42.81 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Wednesday reported 3.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.81 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.


Its total income during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at Rs 653.03 crore, up 12.84 per cent as against Rs 578.68 crore reported in corresponding period a year ago, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of PVR were trading at Rs 1,370.40 on BSE, down 0.95 per cent from previous close.

