Samsung takes on Xiaomi, launches Galaxy J6, J8, A6, A6+: Details here

Honor 7C hands-on: Budget proposition with impressive camera, build quality
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Samsung launches Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India

Samsung, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, on May 21 launched four smartphones – the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. The smartphones sport super AMOLED 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen, dubbed as Infinity screen by Samsung, and features utility tools such as chat-over-video, which enables quick reply mode within the video playback screen.

Samsung Galaxy J6: Budget offering with polycarbonate unibody

Samsung Galaxy J6

The Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of polycarbonate unibody, the Galaxy J6 is the most affordable J-series device in the newly launched smartphones. It is powered by Exynos 7-series octa-core processor, paired with either 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of imaging, the phone sports 13-megapixel primary camera and 8MP selfie camera, both assisted by LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 13,990 and Rs 16,490 for 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy J8: Big screen, dual rear cameras and powerful battery

Samsung Galaxy J8

The Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of polycarbonate unibody, the Galaxy J8 is the most power-packed J-series device. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a bright f/1.7 aperture-based 16-megapixel sensor mated with a 5MP depth sensing camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front and  both the front camera and rear camera units are assisted with LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 18,990.

Samsung Galaxy A6: Midrange device with premium build quality

Samsung Galaxy A6

The Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of metallic unibody, the Galaxy A6 is a midrange offering with premium build quality. It is powered by Exynos 7-series octa-core processor, paired with either 4GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of imaging, the phone sports 16MP camera sensors on both the front and back, featuring f/1.9 aperture lens and LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 21,990 and Rs 22,990 for 4GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A6+: Premium midrange with flagship features

Samsung Galaxy A6+

 

The Galaxy A6 Plus sports a 6-inch fullHD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of metallic unibody, the Galaxy A6 Plus is a premium midrange offering with flagship features. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a bright f/1.7 aperture-based 16-megapixel sensor mated with a 5MP depth sensing camera. There is a 24MP selfie camera on the front, and both the front camera and rear camera units are assisted with LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 25,990.

 


First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 15:57 IST

