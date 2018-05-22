Samsung takes on Xiaomi, launches Galaxy J6, J8, A6, A6+: Details here

Samsung, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, on May 21 launched four smartphones – the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. The smartphones sport super AMOLED 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen, dubbed as Infinity screen by Samsung, and features utility tools such as chat-over-video, which enables quick reply mode within the video playback screen.
Samsung Galaxy J6: Budget offering with polycarbonate unibody
The Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of polycarbonate unibody, the Galaxy J6 is the most affordable J-series device in the newly launched smartphones. It is powered by Exynos 7-series octa-core processor, paired with either 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of imaging, the phone sports 13-megapixel primary camera and 8MP selfie camera, both assisted by LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 13,990 and Rs 16,490 for 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy J8: Big screen, dual rear cameras and powerful battery
The Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of polycarbonate unibody, the Galaxy J8 is the most power-packed J-series device. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a bright f/1.7 aperture-based 16-megapixel sensor mated with a 5MP depth sensing camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front and both the front camera and rear camera units are assisted with LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 18,990.
Samsung Galaxy A6: Midrange device with premium build quality
The Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of metallic unibody, the Galaxy A6 is a midrange offering with premium build quality. It is powered by Exynos 7-series octa-core processor, paired with either 4GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of imaging, the phone sports 16MP camera sensors on both the front and back, featuring f/1.9 aperture lens and LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 21,990 and Rs 22,990 for 4GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A6+: Premium midrange with flagship features
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU