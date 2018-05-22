Samsung takes on Xiaomi, launches Galaxy J6, J8, A6, A6+: Details here

The sports a 6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen. Made of polycarbonate unibody, the is the most power-packed J-series device. It is powered by 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a bright f/1.7 aperture-based 16-megapixel sensor mated with a 5MP depth sensing camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front and both the front camera and rear camera units are assisted with LED flash. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 18,990.