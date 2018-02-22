Company In-Depth View
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Apart from 91% volume jump, new projects to keep Godrej Properties going
March 09, 2018, Friday
Aurobindo Pharma stock: Good growth in Europe may cushion downside
Analysts said given the strong European prospects and as most concerns relating to unit-IV are priced in, downside was limited ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Telecom consolidation: Who gains most from govt's spectrum cap decision?
Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio will be the key gainers of the government's decision to remove the cap on holding spectrum
March 08, 2018, Thursday
No pricing respite yet for cement firms; higher realisations crucial
Ban on sand mining, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, was one of the key reasons responsible for a ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Brighter year ahead: analysts expect 14-21% rise in paint stocks
Given the pickup in the rural economy and expected growth of the automobile and infrastructure sectors, major paint players are ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
NMDC: Strong rebound seen in profitability in March quarter and FY19
NMDC's decision to cut iron ore prices by 3-4 per cent or Rs 100 a tonne from March 1 may have weighed on street sentiment, but ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
PFC, REC may be close to bottom: Credit growth, asset quality may improve
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Near-term worries for Maruti stock, even as product demand remains strong
The Maruti Suzuki stock has shed about 12 per cent from its all-time intra-day high of Rs 10,000, recorded in mid-December 2017. ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
DLF stock: Street will focus on deleveraging process, sale of inventory
While the stock is down 18 per cent from its peak earlier this year, analysts are positive on expectations of a gradual recovery
March 02, 2018, Friday
Consumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects
Dabur India has lagged some of its peers on the bourses in the last one month, despite reported a healthy performance for the ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Glenmark: Risk-reward turning favourable even as stocks hit 52-week low
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Near-term sales pressure for Bayer CropScience but growth may rise in FY19
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Voltas to benefit from early onset of summer; AC business to drive growth
According to analysts, the early onset of summer might help AC manufacturers in hiking prices, which will support margins and ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
HPCL's outlook firm as refining, marketing prospects improve
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Rise in govt bond yields to affect public sector banks' Q4 performance
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Natco: Stock correction an opportunity as earnings trajectory remains firm
Natco Pharma, which was one of the few outperformers in the pharma pack until recently, has seen its share price fall by a fourth ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Grasim: Healthy prospects of financial services, cement arms will help
Analysts expect realisations to remain largely stable, given its monopoly in the VSF segment and focus on value-added products
February 23, 2018, Friday
Dish TV stock gains 6%: Merger benefits can provide a boost to performance
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Prospects of southern cement firms healthy as SC lifts sand mining ban
February 22, 2018, Thursday
PNB and Rotomac scams to offset gains from bank recapitalisation
Additional funds may required for Union Bank and Allahabad Bank