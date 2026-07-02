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Amazon to act against India delivery partner after fire probe concludes

A fire at M&M Logistics Solutions, an Amazon delivery partner in the northern state of Uttarakhand, killed two people on June 5

Amazon

Amazon, one of ​India's largest e-commerce companies, has also initiated an independent internal investigation into ‌the incident (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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Amazon said on Thursday it will take "appropriate action" against a third-party delivery partner in India once a police investigation ​into a fire that killed two workers concludes.

Amazon, one of ​India's largest e-commerce companies, has also initiated an independent internal investigation into ‌the incident, a source with direct knowledge said. The source did not want to be publicly identified citing the confidentiality of the issue.

A fire at M&M Logistics Solutions, an Amazon delivery partner in the northern state of Uttarakhand, killed two people on June 5. The building allegedly lacked a valid fire safety clearance, a fire alarm, smoke detectors and a proper emergency exit, according to a state police document reviewed by Reuters.

 

"We will take appropriate action in line with our policies once the (local authorities) investigation is complete," Amazon said in a ‌statement to Reuters.

State police in Uttarakhand and M&M Logistics did not respond to Reuters queries.

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UNION CALLS FOR PROBE

In 2024, Amazon faced scrutiny from India's human rights body, the National Human Rights Commission, over allegations of labour law violations during a severe heatwave at a warehouse near New Delhi. The commission was later informed that the state government had initiated legal action under India's labour law over the ​complaints.

Amazon has said the safety and wellbeing of its workers is its top priority.

In a statement, ‌the Amazon India Workers Union demanded an independent investigation by a judge into the June 5 deaths and called the incident an example of "a grave ​failure of ‌workplace safety and protection of human dignity."

M&M Logistics Solutions runs 45 Amazon delivery centers ‌in 21 cities, delivering the e-commerce company's packages across northern India, according to a 2023 Amazon press release.

Though M&M Logistics Solutions is a third-party vendor, Amazon's ‌internal ​code of conduct for ​suppliers and vendors says it does not tolerate working environments that are unsafe for humans, including uncontrolled fires.

The code says third-party contractors can be ‌suspended or even ​terminated for any violations of its standards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amazon Amazon India

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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