Pondicherry Assembly Elections 2016
-
May 30, 2016, Monday
V Narayanasamy formally stakes claim to form govt in Puducherry
Narayanasamy called on Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in this regard
-
May 20, 2016, Friday
Congress-DMK alliance wins Puducherry
While it lost elections in the ruling Assam and Kerala, Indian National Congress has received some form of relief as it has ...
-
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Puducherry Assembly polls: Congress wins 4 seats, AINRC bag one
Early trends showed the AINRC and Congress in a neck-and-neck race
-
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Counting of votes begins in Puducherry
A total of 344 candidates, including 96 independents, are in the fray in the polls held on May 16
-
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Assembly Polls 2016 results: Counting of votes begins in 4 states
The counting of votes will decide the fate of approximately 8,300 candidates
-
May 16, 2016, Monday
Over 30% polling till 11:30 hrs in Puducherry
Voters turned up in large numbers at the booths despite rains in urban & rural areas
-
May 16, 2016, Monday
Puducherry Assembly polls: Over 30% voting recorded so far
The main fight is between the Congress-DMK combine and the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC)
-
May 16, 2016, Monday
PM urges people of TN, Kerala & Puducherry to vote in record numbers
Modi's tweet in the morning adjured people to be a part of 'festival of democrtacy'
-
May 16, 2016, Monday
Assembly polls: Voting begins in Puducherry today
Important candidates in the fray are CM Rangasamy seeking re-election from Indira Nagar and Leader of the Opposition V ...
-
May 14, 2016, Saturday
Assembly polls: Campaigning ends in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
The assembly elections will conclude on May 19, when the results will be declared
-
May 14, 2016, Saturday
Amit Shah slams Puducherry govt for failing to implement Centre's welfare schemes
Shah, alleged that no governments had addressed the concerns of people, though the union territory offered good scope for ...
-
May 14, 2016, Saturday
Puducherry assembly polls: DMK MLA Nazeem faces tough battle as he aims for sixth consecutive term
Nazeem, first elected to the assembly from Karaikal as a 29-year old DMK worker in 1991, retained the seat in all subsequent ...
-
April 23, 2016, Saturday
Puducherry assembly polls: DMK announces candidates for 9 seats
As per the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and DMK, Congress will contest from 21 seats and DMK from nine
-
March 13, 2016, Sunday
In election season, alliances can't be far behind
Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are getting ready for Assembly polls. Who is doing deals with whom and what ...
-
March 05, 2016, Saturday
Battle for states begins on April 4
These states account for 116 seats in the Lok Sabha
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
NOTA with symbol to debut in state assembly polls
The symbol will appear against the NOTA option in the last panel on all EVMs and ballot papers.
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
Polling in five states in April-May; Bengal will vote on seven days
Votes polled in all five states will be counted on May 19