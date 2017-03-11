Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017
-
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
BJP must tread tight fiscal path to fulfill poll promises in Uttarakhand
Going into the Uttarakhand state elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto made a bunch of promises. From road ...
-
March 18, 2017, Saturday
PM Modi's presence made swearing-in ceremony a big BJP affair
Cabinet formation turns out to be bonanza for five rebel Congress leaders who joined BJP
-
March 18, 2017, Saturday
Uttarakhand verdict LIVE: Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as CM
BJP won a landslide majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, winning 57 of the 70 seats.
-
March 18, 2017, Saturday
Trivendra Singh Rawat to be CM of Uttarakhand
BJP registered a mammoth victory in assembly polls, winning 57 of total 70 seats in the hill state
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
Trivendra Singh Rawat to be sworn in as Uttarakhand CM on Saturday
Rawat, a swayamsewak of the RSS, is considered close to BJP President Amit Shah
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
BJP yet to decide on CM candidate for Uttarakhand, swearing-in on Saturday
BJP leaders Trivendra Singh Rawat and Prakash Pant are said to be front runners
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
BJP grapples with CM choice dilemma in UP, Uttarakhand
BJP is looking for CM nominee who would fit in caste equations, deliver on Modi's development agenda
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
BJP may go for a relative greenhorn as Uttarakhand CM
BJP has recorded a landslide victory winning 56 of the 70 assembly seats
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
Assembly elections 2017: Manoj Tiwari calls PM Modi's victory speech historic
Says PM's speech was a lesson in humility for workers and made him 'proud of being part of BJP'
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
Uttarakhand Election Results 2017: BJP to elect CM in a couple of days
BJP won a record 56 out of a total of 70 seats reducing ruling Congress to a meagre 11 seats
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
BJP Parliamentary Board to discuss probable CMs for UP, Uttarakhand
Amit shah said the party's Parliamentary Board would meet to discuss the future course of action
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Uttarakhand Election Results 2017: The rebellion that cost Congress dear
Harish Rawat's political one-upmanship weakened the party; nine MLAs who left won on BJP tickets
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Cordial tweets replace caustic comments after election verdict
For those who don't find a voice during the punditry on television, there's always Twitter
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Election Results: Congress accepts defeat, hopes BJP will shift from 'shamshan-kabristan' narrative
Congress said it recognises its historical and future responsibility in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Election Results 2017: Left warns of rise of Hindutva politics
BJP has won majority votes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Election Results 2017: BJP's votes soar in Uttar Pradesh since 2012; slight drop since 2014
As per the results, the BJP has got a grant victory by winning 311 seats in the 403-member Assembly
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Election Results 2017: Election Commission rejects Mayawati's claim of rigging in EVMs
It said no one has been able to demonstrate that EVM used in election process can be manipulated
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
No funny business! Twitter memes tell the 2017 Assembly polls story
Twitter memes on the fiasco that is the Akhilesh-Rahul Gandhi alliance and Kejriwal's losing battle
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Election Results 2017: Watch what Amit Shah says on BJP's victory
The BJP president said, 'the party would announce the CM candidate on Sunday.'
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Election Results 2017: CM Harish Rawat loses from both seats in Uttarakhand polls
Ruling Congress was handed a humiliating drubbing by BJP in the hill state