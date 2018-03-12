IPO News
FEATURES
Bandhan Bank to go public, launch record $689 million IPO next week
The Kolkata-based bank and its shareholders will be selling up to 119.3 million shares
- Bharat Dynamics fixes price range at Rs 413-428 to raise Rs 9.6 bn from IPO
- HG Infra Engineering IPO oversubscribed three times on last day of bidding
IPOS ANALYSIS
HDFC Life IPO opens today: Should you invest?
Valuations are high, but subscribe for the long term, advise analysts
- IPO oversubscribed in 5 minutes: Decoding Reliance Nippon AMC's popularity
- MAS Financial Services IPO kicks off today: Should you subscribe?
Recently Listed IPOs
|IPO NAME
|IPO PRICE()
|LATEST PRICE()
|LIST DATE
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|270
|267.05
|Mar 09,2018
|Aster DM Health.
|190
|145.85
|Feb 26,2018
|Focus Suites Sol
|18
|32.00
|Feb 09,2018
|Medico Remedies
|100
|98.95
|Feb 08,2018
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1480
|1501.00
|Feb 08,2018
|IPO NAME
|OFFER PRICE
BAND()
|OPEN DATE
|CLOSE DATE
|Bharat Dynamics Ltd
|413-428
|13/03/2018
|15/03/2018
|Advitiya Trade India Ltd
|15
|14/03/2018
|16/03/2018
|Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd
|18
|14/03/2018
|16/03/2018
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|370-375
|15/03/2018
|19/03/2018
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
|1215-1240
|16/03/2018
|20/03/2018
|IPO NAME
|OFFER PRICE
BAND()
|OPEN DATE
|CLOSE DATE
|Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
|15
|09/03/2018
|13/03/2018
|Macpower CNC Machines Ltd
|126-140
|12/03/2018
|14/03/2018
|Active Clothing Co Ltd
|65
|12/03/2018
|14/03/2018
|Marvel Decor Ltd
|57
|12/03/2018
|15/03/2018
|Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
|57
|12/03/2018
|16/03/2018
|IPO NAME
|OFFER PRICE()
|OPEN DATE
|CLOSE DATE
|Inflame Appliances Ltd
|54
|06/03/2018
|08/03/2018
|East India Securities Ltd
|920
|05/03/2018
|07/03/2018
|Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd
|55
|05/03/2018
|07/03/2018
|Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
|83
|05/03/2018
|07/03/2018
|H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
|270
|26/02/2018
|28/02/2018