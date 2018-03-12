JUST IN
Customers at a Bandhan Bank branch in Kolkata

Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'

IPOs on track despite poor listing record; 6 offers to be launched in March

Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues

Sebi asks Bata India to probe suspected earnings leak on WhatsApp

Suzlon shares gain over 3% on bagging 75 Mw Maharashtra wind energy project

Andhra Bank stocks sink to 15-year low amid ED probe involving ex-director

Sensex ends over 600 points higher, Nifty above 10,400 mark on global cues

PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam

India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
H.G. Infra Engg. 270 267.05 Mar 09,2018
Aster DM Health. 190 145.85 Feb 26,2018
Focus Suites Sol 18 32.00 Feb 09,2018
Medico Remedies 100 98.95 Feb 08,2018
Galaxy Surfact. 1480 1501.00 Feb 08,2018
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Bharat Dynamics Ltd 413-428 13/03/2018 15/03/2018
Advitiya Trade India Ltd 15 14/03/2018 16/03/2018
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd 18 14/03/2018 16/03/2018
Bandhan Bank Ltd 370-375 15/03/2018 19/03/2018
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 1215-1240 16/03/2018 20/03/2018
