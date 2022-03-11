Automobile dispatches dip 23% in Feb as supply challenges continue: SIAM

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online
PKL Semi-final 2021 Live: Delhi win 2nd semi, will face Patna in the Final
Russia - Ukraine war: Brace for chip shortage, warns Moody's Analytics
Explained: How chip shortage is impacting automakers, other industries
Automobile dispatches from factories to dealerships across the country declined 23 per cent in February, as various supply-side challenges, including semiconductor shortage, and rise in vehicle prices due to the implementation of new regulations continued to impact demand scenario, industry body SIAM said on Friday.
Wholesales of domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers declined 23 per cent to 13,28,027 units last month, compared with 17,35,909 units in February 2021.
Overall, passenger vehicle dispatches in February 2022 declined six per cent to 2,62,984 units, compared with 2,81,380 units in the same month of last year.
Passenger cars wholesales stood at 1,33,572 units last month as compared with 1,55,128 units in February 2021. However, utility vehicle dispatches increased to 1,20,122 units as against 1,14,350 units in the same period of last year.
Sales of vans, however, declined to 9,290 units last month, compared with 11,902 units in February 2021.
Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales declined to 10,37,994 units in February as against 14,26,865 units in the same month last year, a drop of 27 per cent.
Scooter wholesales dipped to 3,44,137 units in February, against 4,65,097 units in the same period last month.
Motorcycle sales also declined to 6,58,009 units last month as against 9,10,323 units in February 2021.
Similarly, three-wheeler sales declined marginally to 27,039 units last month as compared with 27,656 units in February 2021.
"Continuing supply-side challenges like semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices and higher logistics cost, etc., have impacted overall sales in the auto industry," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director-General Rajesh Menon stated.
Industry is closely watching the possible impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as global supply chains could come under stress, he added.
Last month, the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles declined 20 per cent to 17,95,514 units as compared with 22,53,241 units in February 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor