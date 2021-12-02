Bounce launches Infinity E1 e-scooter at starting price of Rs 45,099

-
Electric mobility firm Bounce on Thursday launched its maiden consumer e-scooter 'Infinity E1' in dual options at a starting price of Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom Delhi), heating up the competition in the fast-expanding domestic EV industry.
The scooter with battery and charger is priced at Rs 68,999 (Delhi Ex-showroom) while the one without battery comes with a price tag of Rs 45,099 (Delhi Ex-Showroom) plus subscription to battery-as-a-service.
The offer of 'battery as a service' option with the e-scooter is the first of its kind initiative in the domestic market, it said.
Customers can pre-book this smart scooter by paying an initial refundable payment of Rs 499, the company said, adding that its e-scooters are FAME II eligible.
The company said pre-bookings for its maiden offerings begin from Thursday, while deliveries are expected to start pan-India from the end of March quarter next year, through its dealership network and its online platform.
Backed by marquee investors such as Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Omidyar Network, among others, the city-based e-scooter rental company Bounce had earlier this year acquired 22 Motors, including its manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), in a deal valued at USD 7-million.
Besides, earlier last month, it announced its plans to invest USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.
The Bhiwadi plant has an annual capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India.
"The Bounce Infinity E1 is designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of electric scooter customers in India. We are glad to announce that we are the first and only ones to provide both options to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home for the Infinity E1," said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder-CEO Bounce.
Hallekere further said that "we are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally".
The e-scooters come with 48V 39 AH, portable battery swap and go, which can be charged in 4-5 hours by connecting to any regular electric socket and offers a range of 85 km per charge.
It also comes with other features such as digital speedometer, 12-litre boot to provide adequate storage space. It also sports high-end projector headlights while advanced Lithium-ion packs manage heat efficiently, according to the company.
It will also come with a comprehensive warranty of 3-years, up to 50,000 kms, it said.
The company said customers have the choice of acquiring the Infinity E1 at a highly affordable price without the battery and using its battery swapping network instead.
Customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's extensive swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters, Bounce claimed.
Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its ride-sharing business.
