Honda Cars India reports 31% dip in total sales at 6,904 units in Nov

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent decline in total sales at 6,904 units in November 2021.
The company had sold a total of 10,021 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were at 5,457 units in November 2021 as compared to 9,990 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.
Exports were at 1,447 units last month as against 31 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Commenting on the sales performance, HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director-Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said despite consistent demand in the market, supply-side issues owing to the global chip shortage remain a concern.
"The company had to resort to non-production days in November 2021 because of the same. We have been selling our entire production stock during the last few months and making all efforts to meet the market demand as much as possible," he added.
