Hero MotoCorp reports dip in wholesale by 17% at 454,582 units in Oct

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 28%; revenue drops 14% to Rs 7,422 cr
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages
Hero MotoCorp: Q1 disappoints, but there's hope of a better second half
Hero MotoCorp to ride high on volumes and low valuation, say analysts
Hero MotoCorp hikes 2-wheeler prices by up to Rs 1k to offset rising costs
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent dip in its total sales at 4,54,582 units last month as compared with 5,47,970 units in October 2021.
In the domestic market the company's dispatches to dealers stood at 4,42,825 units, down 16 per cent from 5,27,779 units in the year-ago period.
"With festivals of Dussehra and Diwali -- which triggers record retail buying -- occurring in the month of October this year, the dispatch sales of October are not comparable to the previous years, when the festival days are usually spread across the months of October and November," the two-wheeler major noted.
Exports stood at 11,757 units as against 20,191 units in October 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)