Porsche launches new compact SUV, Macan, in India

The is priced at ₹69.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

A more powerful version of the model - Macan S - is priced at Rs 85.03 lakh

The Macan comes with an enhanced two-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine, producing 252 hp of power

It can accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds with an ability to attain top speed of 227 km/h