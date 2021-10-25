London Electric Vehicle Company gears up to launch TX model in India

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Govt approves Model Tenancy Act; to help overhaul legal framework
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
Higher subsidy under FAME II to be key in adoption of EVs, say makers
Govt approves Model Tenancy Act to unlock vacant houses for rental purposes
Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is geared up to roll out electric TX vehicle in the Indian market in collaboration with Exclusive Motors, a release said on Monday.
The partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd extends to the Indian Subcontinent, it said.
The world's most advanced premium shuttle prepares to launch in India as LEVC brings the electric model TX to a dealership in New Delhi, said the release.
Stating that it is partnering with Exclusive Motors for the Indian Subcontinent to make TX available in the region. LEVC said not only will it create significant employment opportunities in India, the e-city vehicle will also support a green future for the country with its innovative range extender.
LEVC had introduced the latest model of electric TX in 2018.
The TX is powered by LEVC's innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 101km, with a flexible range of over 510 km.
Featuring a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants, TX is the perfect vehicle for city mobility and suburban flexibility, the release stated.
"I am pleased that LEVC's innovative future mobility solutions are embracing the opportunities in India's dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together," said Alan Gemmell, British Queen's Trade Commissioner for South Asia.
LEVC's history began in 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor