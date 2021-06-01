Tata Motors sales drop 38% to 24,552 units in May from 39,530 units

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Leading automakers in India take digital route to push sales amid Covid-19
US auto industry calls for govt help as it warns of impact of chip shortage
Martin Uhlarik to succeed Pratap Bose as Tata Motors global design head
Tata Motors Jamshedpur plant to undergo block closure from May 18-22
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales declined by 38 per cent to 24,552 units in May as compared to 39,530 vehicles in April this year.
The company had sold 4,418 units in May last year.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 15,181 units in May, down 40 per cent from 25,095 units in April this year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 9,371 units, down 35 per cent from 14,435 units in March, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor