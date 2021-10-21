Niti VC urges Tesla to make electric cars in India; assures tax benefits

-
ALSO READ
Private sector has to be key driver of growth: Niti Aayog official
Economic rebound expected on rapid vaccination, infra spend: Niti VC
Transition of automobiles towards electric mobility inevitable: NITI Aayog
Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change
Efficient distribution sector needed for ease of doing biz: Niti Aayog VC
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday urged US-based Tesla to manufacture its iconic electric vehicles in India, while assuring the company that it will get the tax benefits it wants from the government.
Speaking at a virtual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kumar further said Tesla should not just ship its products into India as this will not create jobs in the country.
"Come and manufacture in India, you (Tesla) will get all the tax benefits you want," he said while replying to a question about the company's demand related to tax concessions.
"The argument that we will create a market by exporting into India finished products... is an old argument and we have moved on from that," Kumar added.
Earlier this month, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had also said he has asked Tesla several times to manufacture its electric vehicles in India, while assuring that all support will be provided by the government to the company.
Last month, the heavy industries ministry had asked Tesla to first start manufacturing its vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.
At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 per cent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.
In a letter to the road ministry, the Elon Musk-led firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles with customs value above USD 40,000 is "prohibitive" for zero-emission vehicles.
It has requested the government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.
It has stated that these changes would boost the development of the Indian EV ecosystem and the company will make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure; and significantly increase procurement from India for its global operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor