Mahindra XUV700 records 65,000 bookings in two weeks of the process

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said the deliveries of its recently launched model XUV700 would begin from this month-end.
The deliveries of petrol variants will start from October 30 while that of diesel trims from the last week of November.
The company said it has garnered 65,000 bookings of XUV 700 in two weeks of commencing the process.
The company had opened bookings of the model on October 7.
M&M noted that it has partnered with one of the top-three global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process for deliveries.
"The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints," the automaker said in a statement.
The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting October 27, 2021, for both petrol and diesel variants, it added.
This date might change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario, the automaker noted.
Bookings are currently open for all customers, through both platforms i.e., online and the nearest dealerships for which, prices at the time of delivery will prevail, it added.
The company is offering XUV700 in two series MX and AdrenoX (AX).
The XUV700 features diesel and gasoline engines paired with manual and automatic options and five- and seven-seater capacity.
It also comes with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) spec trim.
