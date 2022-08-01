JUST IN

5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 trillion
Flight operations, load factor remain absolutely normal, says SpiceJet
Infosys Finacle inducted in IFSCA regulatory plan for blockchain finance
Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai for its luxury housing project
Over 32K tech workers fired in US, more than 11K in India till July
5G spectrum auction Day 7: Jio, Airtel continue intense bidding for UP East
Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, Mac mini with M2 chip
With $208 bn in fortunes, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani start to face off
Nifty FY23, FY24 EPS estimates see minor downward revisions, shows data
Electric two-wheeler registrations fall 5% to 32,450 in July, shows data
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Flight operations, load factor remain absolutely normal, says SpiceJet

Business Standard

5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 trillion

India's biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on Monday, with spectrum worth Rs 150,173 crore being sold, sources said

Topics
5G spectrum | 5G Spectrum auction | Reliance Jio

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
telecom

India's biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on Monday, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold, sources said.

The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The provisional figure for the sale proceeds is Rs 1,50,173 crore and the final numbers are being tallied, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on 5G spectrum

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:36 IST

`
.