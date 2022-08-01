5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 trillion

-
India's biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on Monday, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold, sources said.
The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The provisional figure for the sale proceeds is Rs 1,50,173 crore and the final numbers are being tallied, they added.
