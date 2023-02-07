JUST IN
Thermax profit after tax up 59% y-o-y to Rs 126 cr in Dec quarter
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals net profit rises 9.45% to Rs 165 cr in Q3
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit up 91.5% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 193
GSK's India unit Q3 profit up 9% as input costs slump, op revenue fell 1.7%
Maruti's share in Suzuki revenues highest ever in April-Dec FY23
Eveready Industries report 77% drop in Q3 profit on higher costs
Century Ply profit slips by 16% y-o-y to Rs 81 cr in Dec quarter
CAMS profit after tax down 4.6% to Rs 74 cr for quarter ending Dec
Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 10% to Rs 148.43 crore
Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 103 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Europe will be out of the woods only by Q2 of FY24: Tata Steel CEO & MD
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves for Q3 on advertising drop

Indian broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd, part of the embattled Adani Group, said on Tuesday that profit had more than halved in the third quarter on weak advertising demand

Topics
NDTV | Adani Group | private companies

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

NDTV
NDTV

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd, part of the embattled Adani Group, said on Tuesday that profit had more than halved in the third quarter on weak advertising demand.

The results come as businesses worldwide keep a tight lid on costs such as advertising to cope with an economic downturn wrought by persistent inflation and higher interest rates.

The broadcaster's consolidated net profit decreased to 129.1 million Indian rupees ($1.56 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 276.4 million rupees a year before.

The drop was primarily due to lower consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, NDTV said in a press release.

NDTV and other listed Adani-owned companies have seen their shares battered since U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 raised concerns about the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens, allegations that the group has denied.

Shares of NDTV have fallen 23.6% since then, compared with a 47.7% drop in Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship company.

Adani holds a 64.71% stake in NDTV after a contentious battle in the latter half of last year, a move seen as the end of one of India's last few editorially independent media organisations.

NDTV's revenue fell 9.5% to 1.05 billion rupees, while total expenses rose nearly 5%, led by production and employee benefits costs.

Its results were in line with those of Reliance Industries-owned TV18 Broadcast Ltd and TV Today Network Ltd, which runs the India Today and Aaj Tak news channels.

($1 = 82.7770 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 21:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.