Adani Transmission net profit falls 7.6% to Rs 237 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission gets nod for Rs 3,850 cr investment by Abu-Dhabi firm
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Adani Transmission wins 2 renewable energy projects worth Rs 1,400 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission net dips 15.9% to Rs 259 cr in Dec quarter
With a total of 336 cases, UK now has community transmission of Omicron
-
Adani Transmission on Thursday reported a decline of 7.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 237 crore in the March quarter.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 256.55 crore in the quarter ended on March 2021, according to a company statement.
Total income rose to Rs 3,165.35 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,875.60 crore in the year-ago period.
According to the company, the decline in profit was on account of net forex movement (Mark To Market) of Rs 82 crore in distribution business.
The consolidated net profit in 2021-22 fiscal also dipped to Rs 1,236 crore. It stood at Rs 1,290 crore in the year-ago period.
The company also explained that the consolidated PAT (profit after tax or net profit) ended 4.2 per cent lower at Rs 1,236 crore in FY22 due to deferred tax recognition in (power) distribution business in FY21.
Total income in the period under review rose to Rs 11,861.47 crore as against Rs 10,458.93 crore in the previous year.
It stated that the growth in transmission business was driven by newly commissioned lines.
Distribution business revenue growth was better on the account of strong energy demand and better collection efficiency, it added.
"ATL's robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission & distribution company in India," Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU