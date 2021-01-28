Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51% stake in designer brand Sabyasachi

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion slips into red, reports Q1 loss of Rs 410 cr
Aditya Birla Fashion to raise Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart; stk jumps 17%
Flipkart to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1,500 crore
Aditya Birla Fashion buys 51% stake in luxury designer brand Sabyasachi
Competition Commission of India approves Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has announced a strategic partnership with India's largest designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51 per cent stake in Sabyasachi brand.
Sabyasachi is India's largest and most influential luxury designer brand with strong Indian roots and global appeal. The brand straddles categories like apparel, accessories and jewellery and has a strong franchise in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.
"The ABFRL platform will complement brand Sabyasachi on its journey to becoming a global luxury house out of India," the company said in a statement. This partnership will add significant weight to ABFRL's growing ethnic wear portfolio.
"This will accelerate the company's strategy to capture a large share of ethnic wear market through a comprehensive and attractive portfolio of brands, across key consumer segments, usage occasions and geographies."
The company expects to build a large ethnic wear business over next few years to complement its strong and diverse portfolio in western wear segment of the Indian apparel market.
ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit said ethnic wear is going to be an increasingly important category as young and confident Indians rediscover their culture and heritage.
"We see a 'Made in India' global brand like Sabyasachi occupying the pinnacle of our ethnic wear portfolio. Over the next few years, ABFRL intends to craft a portfolio that addresses the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury," he said.
EY, PWC and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company were the transaction advisors for Sabyasachi. ABFRL was advised by KPMG, Khaitan and Company and Transaction Square LLP.
With revenue of Rs 8,788 crore, ABFRL has a network of 3,025 stores across 26,000 multi-brand outlets with 6,500-plus point of sales in department stores across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU