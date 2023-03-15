JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India's 3 international flights affected due to tech issues in 2 days

At least three international flights of Air India have been affected in two days due to technical issues, according to sources

Topics
Air India | flights

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai/ New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

At least three international flights of Air India have been affected in two days due to technical issues, according to sources.

The flights from Chicago and Vancouver were cancelled on Tuesday as the aircraft was grounded on account of technical issues. Both flights were to be operated with Boeing 777 aircraft, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the sources also said that an aircraft has been grounded in Paris on Wednesday. The plane was to operate the flight from Paris to Delhi.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14.

"The affected passengers were offered all-around support and every effort is being made to accommodate them on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Details about the number of passengers who were booked in the three flights could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:21 IST

