JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian auto, components sector shouldn't de-link from imports: Pawan Goenka
Business Standard

Air India to resume Mumbai-Aurangabad flight services from September 15

The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Topics
Air India | Mumbai | aurangabad

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

air india
The airline's operations from Aurangabad airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier.

Flag carrier Air India is set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15, an official has said.

The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline's operations from Aurangabad airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier.

Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flights from September 15, an Aurangabad Airport official said.

The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 18:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU