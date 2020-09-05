Air India to resume Mumbai-Aurangabad flight services from September 15

-
Flag carrier Air India is set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15, an official has said.
The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline's operations from Aurangabad airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier.
Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flights from September 15, an Aurangabad Airport official said.
The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official.
