Air India to resume Mumbai-Aurangabad flight services from September 15

Flag carrier is set to resume its services to from here with three flights per week, starting September 15, an official has said.

The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the pandemic.

The airline's operations from airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier.

is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad- flights from September 15, an Airport official said.

The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official.

