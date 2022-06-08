Airtel users in India report Internet and network outage, services restored

-
Several Airtel users in India reportedly faced Internet and signal outage on Thursday. However, the company said it has restored the services.
According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, reports of the outage came from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, among other regions.
Several users took to Twitter to register their complaints about the Airtel outage. The Twitterati tagged Airtel services and Airtel India in their tweets and demanded a quick fix to the problem. They complained of zero network, not able to access mobile internet, and some even reported problems with landline internet.
The outage, which occurred after 4 p.m. on Thursday led to over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time on the Airtel website, DownDetector.com said.
The company noted that the services went only out for 15 minutes and have been restored.
This is the second such major outage reported with Airtel. In March cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and Guwahati also saw an Airtel blackout.
