Amazon claims to sale of 1 mn unique products of SMBs, startup in 36 hrs

E-commerce firm on Friday claimed to have recorded sale of 10 lakh unique offered by small and medium business, startups etc from its platform during the first 36 hours of festive season sale.

The company's festive season sale "Great Indian Festival" started from September 22 as it gave early access to paid users.

The company said that its Prime users, who are paid members, grew 1.9 times than last year and 68 per cent of the total new sign ups were from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

"It is encouraging to witness small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offer a wide selection of to our customer across India. We are humbled by the increase in new Prime member sign ups and customers shopping across categories as they trust as their preferred online shopping destination," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, .

According to Amazon, customers showed preference for television brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Mi, LG and Sony.

The company's Amazon Business segment recorded 50 per cent growth in customers during the present sale.

"Amazon Business saw around 50 per cent growth in customers, over 100 per cent jump in orders and more than 200 per cent jump in sales over last year along with a 2 times growth in customers placing bulk orders for their business or corporate gifting needs. The number of sellers getting at least one business order grew by 23 per cent over last year," the statement said.

