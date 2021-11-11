Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Q2 profit up 45% to Rs 160 cr

-
ALSO READ
As lockdown dents Q1 show, Page Industries needs faster growth at the core
Page Industries Q1 net profit at Rs 10.94 cr; revenue up 76% to Rs 501 cr
Valuations cap upside in Page Industries, near-term headwinds a concern
Page Industries Q4 net profit rises about 4-folds to Rs 115.56 cr
Page Industries surges 6%, hits over two-year high
-
Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported 44.76 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 160.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.86 crore during July-September period a year ago, Page Industries Ltd (PIL) said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations was up 46.43 per cent to Rs 1,084.01 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 740.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Total expenses were at Rs 874.54 crore as against Rs 598.11 crore in the year-ago period.
As we announce our highest-ever revenue and PAT this quarter, we remain confident to deliver on the long-term growth prospects of the company, PIL Managing Director Sunder Genomal said.
The sales momentum has picked up significantly after the setbacks of the pandemic, he said.
We saw increased momentum in sales across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised and remain optimistic on delivering sustainable growth in the foreseeable future, said Genomal.
E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and PIL's investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also in delivering on profitable growth.
With a strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we remain committed to continue creating value for our stakeholders, he said.
Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 40,100.10 apiece, up 0.85 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU