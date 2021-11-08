Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net profit declines nearly 14% to Rs 697 crore

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma calls off agreement to pick stake in Cronus; stock up 6%
N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director
Aurobindo Pharma to transfer biz in Unit-4 to arm Eugia Pharma; stock up 4%
Lack of near-term triggers to cap upsides in Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 consolidated net profit declines 2% to Rs 770 crore
-
Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a 13.69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 696.71 crore in the July-September quarter mainly on account of decline in sales in the growth markets and its anti-retroviral business.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 807.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,941.92 crore. It was Rs 6,483.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"Business performance across most of the segments was robust, aided by gradual pick-up in demand and gradual market share gains. However, profitability was impacted by cost pressure on some of the key raw materials as well as higher logistic costs," Aurobindo Pharma MD N Govindarajan said.
The company is leveraging the opportunity to streamline its working capital to improve cash flows and will continue to see the benefits of the same over the next few quarters, he added.
"We are pleased with the steady progress in our complex generic product development and look forward to executing the same to enhance our business growth and profitability," Govindarajan said.
The US formulations revenue grew by 6.9 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis to Rs 2,967.6 crore. Europe formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,662 crore, an increase of 9.7 per cent over corresponding previous quarter, the filing said.
"Growth Markets declined by 13.5 per cent Year-on-Year and grew by 17.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 386.3 crore," it added.
ARV business revenue for Q2 FY22 was at Rs 145 crore compared to Rs 502.7 crore in Q2 FY21, a decrease of 71 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 2.4 per cent of total revenues, Aurobindo Pharma said.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) revenue for the quarter was at Rs 780.6 crore as against Rs 829 crore in the corresponding previous period, it added.
The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, Aurobindo Pharma said.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 672.40 per scrip on BSE, down 2.55 percent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU