Automaker Kia India reports 23% decline in wholesales in September

Automaker Kia India on Friday said its wholesales declined by 22.67 per cent to 14,441 units last month as compared with the same month last year.

The company had dispatched a total of 18,676 units in September 2020.

The company sold 4,454 units of Sonet, 9,583 units of Seltos, and 404 units of Carnival last month to dealers.

"Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month, he added.

"As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check," Brar noted.

