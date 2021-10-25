Bharat Forge launches VRS for Mundhwa plant's permanent employees

Auto components major on Monday said it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for permanent employees of its Mundhwa (Pune) manufacturing plant.

The company said the VRS is open for permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed ten years of service.

Pune-based has presence across several sectors including automotive, railways, aerospace, marine, oil and gas, power, construction and mining.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)