BharatPe in talks to raise $250 mn led by Tiger Global, says Report

-
ALSO READ
BharatPe gives 80x returns to investors as valuation tops $900 mn
BharatPe raises Rs 786 crore in Series D funding at Rs 6,552 cr valuation
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash, condition stable
Twitter-rival Koo raises $30 mn in Series B funding led by Tiger Global
BharatPe to raise over Rs 5,000 crore in debt funding in next 2 years
-
Fintech major BharatPe, that hit a new high with 106 million monthly transactions in UPI in March this year, is reportedly raising nearly $250 million in its next funding round led by Tiger Global.
TechCrunch on Friday reported, citing sources, that the fresh funding will take the company's valuation to about $2.5 billion.
When reached, the company declined to comment at the moment.
The financial services company last month raised Rs 50 crore in debt from Northern Arc Capital, one of the leading digital debt finance platforms. This was the sixth round of debt financing in 2021.
In January, the company had raised Rs 200 crore from three top debt companies in the country -- Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital and Trifecta Capital, having later raised additional capital from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
"We have considerably ramped up our lending business in the last year and have set an ambitious target of facilitating disbursals to the tune of $1 billion to more than 10 lakh merchants by the end of current fiscal (FY22)," Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, had said.
The fintech company has already facilitated disbursals of over Rs 1,600 crore to more than 2 lakh merchants since the launch of the lending vertical.
As per a recent report by ACI Worldwide and Global Data, India has outpaced the US and China to become the world's biggest real-time digital payments market, driven by P2P as well as merchant payments.
BharatPe said it is committed to help small merchants and kirana store owners grow their business with a range of fintech products for them.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU