BYJU's extend employee health cover to parents, siblings, in-laws

Edtech company BYJU'S on Thursday introduced an enhanced and tailor-made health insurance policy for its employees that covers and further scales up focus on their physical and psychological well-being.
The new policy aims to aid employees during medical emergencies and relieve them of financial stress.
The new policy, an extended cover of Rs 4 lakhs (employees have the option to top up the cover as well), provides employees the option to choose covers for family members, that is, parents, siblings, in-laws, and same-gender partners in the same plan, the company said in a statement.
The employees can avail the policy for mental and psychiatric treatments, Covid home care treatment, emergency hospitalisation (without active line of treatment), and enhanced maternity coverage.
The policy also includes other features such as unlimited doctor consultations, hospital cover, fitness sessions, mindfulness sessions, mental well-being treatments cover, no waiting period and coverage of pre-existing diseases.
"At BYJU'S, the health and wellness of our employees is paramount. Our efforts have always been focused on fostering an environment in which BYJUites feel heard and supported," said Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU'S, in the statement.
"This updated policy is another proactive effort to create a more holistic and comfortable employee experience and expresses gratitude to every employee who has been working tirelessly during the pandemic," he added.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
