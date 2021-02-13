ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok ops to rival firm Glance: Report

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report https://bloom.bg/3pgJdsi said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glance's parent, mobile advertising technology firm InMobi, also owns short-video app Roposo that has gained in popularity after was banned by the Indian government in July last year.

is a backer of Pte as well as TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, the report added.

Softbank, and InMobi, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, reduced its 2,000-plus India team and said in a company memo that it's unsure of resuming operations in India.

The move came after India decided to retain its ban on and 58 other Chinese apps following responses from the on issues such as compliance and privacy.

According to the report, the Indian government will insist that user data and technology of TikTok stay within its borders if the talks progress.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard & Shri Navaratnam)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)