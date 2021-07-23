CanFin Homes net rises to Rs 108.85 crore in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank back in the black in Q4, posts net profit of Rs 1,010 cr
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
FinMin to soon infuse Rs 14,500 cr in banks under PCA: Report
Indian-Allahabad Bank amalgamation: Changes & all the post-merger details
Canara Bank, PNB, SBI: How to trade PSU bank stocks post Budget 2021?
-
CanFin Homes on Thursday reported a nearly 17 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 108.85 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93.15 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income, however, fell to Rs 450.84 crore during Q1 FY22 from Rs 522.50 crore in Q1 FY21, CanFin Homes said in a regulatory filing.
The disbursements during the quarter rose to Rs 894 crore as against Rs 401 crore in the year-ago period. New approvals were of Rs 829 crore, up from Rs 264 crore in June 2020 quarter, it said.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were higher at 0.90 per cent of the gross advances by June 30, 2021 as against 0.75 per cent by end of June 2020.
Net NPAs too rose slightly to 0.57 per cent from 0.50 per cent.
CanFin Homes, being sponsored by Canara Bank, said it is well capitalised and there is no impact on capital and financial resources.
"The company has enough liquidity and sufficient unavailed sanctioned limits from banks and financial institutions to meet all obligations and business growth," it said.
It provides housing loans, top up personal loans, mortgage loan, builder loans among others.
CanFin Homes stock closed at Rs 543.70 apiece on the BSE, up 2.95 per cent from their previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU