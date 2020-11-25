JUST IN
CCEA gives the green light to Rs 2,480 crore FDI into ATC Telecom

ATC Asia Pacific is buying about 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCEA gives the green light to Rs 2,480 crore FDI into ATC Telecom
The government has approved a proposal involving foreign direct investment of Rs 2,480 crore by ATC Asia Pacific for purchasing about 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The investment underlines the growing confidence of investors in India's telecom sector and its infrastructure, he said.

"Today, CCEA allowed FDI by ATC Asia Pacific Ltd to the tune of Rs 2,480 crore...for purchasing 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom," Javadekar told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 15:42 IST

