CCEA gives the green light to Rs 2,480 crore FDI into ATC Telecom

The government has approved a proposal involving foreign direct investment of Rs 2,480 crore by ATC Asia Pacific for purchasing about 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom, Union minister said on Wednesday.

The investment underlines the growing confidence of investors in India's telecom sector and its infrastructure, he said.

"Today, allowed by ATC Asia Pacific Ltd to the tune of Rs 2,480 crore...for purchasing 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom," Javadekar told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)