CCI approves Heineken's additional stake acquisition in United Breweries

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday said it has approved International B.V's proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in Ltd (UBL).

This, however, is subject to the outcome of certain court proceedings, a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted.

"The proposed transaction relates to HIBV's potential acquisition of additional equity stake in UBL," it said.

is engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beer in India.

International B.V. (HIBV) is an investment holding company and is itself not engaged in any business activity. It is a direct and an indirect shareholder for all non-Dutch that form part of the Group, as per the notice.

In a tweet, the regulator said, "Commission approves proposed acquisition of additional equity stake in Limited by Heineken International B.V.

