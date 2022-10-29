JUST IN
Carborundum Universal reports standalone Q2 net profit of Rs 71.75 cr
Business Standard

Consumer forum fines Amazon for Rs 10,000 for selling knives above MRP

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has fined online trade platform Amazon for selling knives above the maximum retail price

Topics
Consumer forums | Amazon

Press Trust of India  |  Kottayam 

Boycott Amazon trends on Twitter after the backlash by Hindu right-wing organization

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has fined online trade platform Amazon for selling knives above the maximum retail price.

The Forum directed Amazon to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The complainant approached the Forum saying he had purchased knife-set for Rs 215 after getting a discount of 45 per cent when the actual price listed was Rs 410. The complainant alleged that the knife cost only Rs 191.96 including tax.

The Forum found that Amazon had violated the Consumer Protection Act and gave a fake advertisement.

It said the online platform violated the provisions of the Act and was liable to pay compensation for unfair trade practice.

V S Manu Lal, R Bindu and K M Anto of the Forum directed the online platform to repay the consumer excess amount of Rs 23.04 and nine per cent interest apart from the compensation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 22:15 IST

