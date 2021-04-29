Covid-19 impact: HMSI to temporarily shut 4 production plants from May 1

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 395,037 unit domestic sales for Mar
Honda Cars domestic sales rise over two-fold to 11,319 units in January
Hero MotoCorp extends gain after recording all-time high volumes in October
-
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it will temporarily shut its four manufacturing plants across the country for 15 days with effect from May 1, in view of the severe situation on account of COVID-19 second wave and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities.
The two-wheeler major said it will utilise the production halt from May 1 to May 15, for its annual plant maintenance activities.
"Depending upon the evolving COVID situation and the market recovery, the company shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months," HMSI said in a statement.
During the period, all Honda office associates will continue to work-from-home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers and business partners, it added.
Only the essential staff will be working at all company plants and various offices across the country, the two-wheeler maker noted.
HMSI has production facilities at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat, with a total installed manufacturing capacity of 64 lakh units per annum.
On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India advanced its maintenance shutdown at its two Haryana-based manufacturing plants by a month amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.
Besides, MG Motor India has also announced to shut its manufacturing unit at Halol in Gujarat for seven days to curb the spread of COVID-19.
It followed two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp, which had last week announced temporarily stopping of operations at all of its six manufacturing facilities located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat along with its Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana as COVID-19 cases surged in India.
Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also announced that its two plants at Bidadi in Karnataka will undergo annual maintenance from April 26 to May 14.
On Thursday morning, India reported 3.79 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. With this the total number of cases has risen to 1.8 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU