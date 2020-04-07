Covid-19's impact on demand, supply to undermine cement manufacturers

Cement manufacturers in India have seen a significant turn in fortunes with the outbreak of Covid-19. Companies, which had been raising price and pushing volumes from the start of the year, are now staring at supplies coming to a standstill and demand taking a hit.

Cement demand, which started recovering from the beginning of 2020, has suddenly came to a standstill since the second half of March’20 in the wake of nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19, say analysts. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services say that the shutdown has come at the time of peak construction activity ...